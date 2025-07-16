TVS Apache RTR 310 set for launch with expected performance and feature upgrades

TVS Motor Company is expected to roll out an updated version of the Apache RTR 310 for 2025. While there’s no official confirmation yet, the streetfighter is likely to receive engine upgrades similar to those introduced on its fully-faire sibling, the Apache RR 310, last year.

Forged Piston, Bigger Throttle Body and Airbox Incoming?

If TVS mirrors the RR 310’s updates for the RTR 310, the 2025 model may benefit from a lighter forged piston, an increased throttle body diameter, and a larger airbox. These improvements helped the RR 310 achieve a higher compression ratio, boosting its performance significantly. The RR 310 now delivers 38bhp and 29Nm, marking a jump of 4bhp and 2Nm over its predecessor.

The current RTR 310 puts out 35.08bhp and 28.7Nm, and similar performance figures can be expected for the updated version.

Possible Design Tweaks: Transparent Clutch Cover

A visual upgrade may come in the form of the transparent clutch cover, borrowed from the RR 310, giving the naked bike a sportier appeal and mechanical visibility — a feature appreciated by enthusiasts.

Already Feature-Packed: Minimal Cosmetic Changes Expected

Given that the RTR 310 is already one of the most feature-rich street bikes in its segment, no major cosmetic or feature updates are expected beyond the engine and performance tweaks. Key features currently include:

Bluetooth-enabled TFT screen with ride analytics

with ride analytics All-LED lighting

Multiple ride modes

Switchable ABS and traction control

Bi-directional quickshifter

Cornering ABS, cornering traction control

Heated and cooled seat (optional)

(optional) Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Expected Price and Availability

The current TVS Apache RTR 310 is priced between ₹2.50 lakh and ₹2.72 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. With the proposed engine updates and additional refinements, the 2025 model may see a marginal price increase.

An official launch date is yet to be confirmed, but the new RTR 310 is expected to arrive later in 2025.

Final Verdict

With RR 310-level performance enhancements on the cards, the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 could redefine value in the mid-capacity streetfighter segment. Enthusiasts can look forward to a more powerful and refined ride, maintaining the aggressive appeal the RTR name is known for.