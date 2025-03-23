UAE Weather Update: Light Rainfall, Cooler Temperatures Expected Today

Dubai: Planning to step outside today? Don’t forget your umbrella! The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather alert for the UAE, warning of light rainfall and a dip in temperatures across several regions.

Early morning showers were reported in Bu Hasa, Yaw Al Nadhrah, Al Dhafra region, Qarnain Island, and Diynah Island in Abu Dhabi. More rain showers are expected throughout the day, particularly in western regions and islands.

Weather Forecast for Today

🌤 Skies: Partly cloudy to cloudy, with rain expected in western regions

🌡 Temperature Drop: Cooler conditions in western parts of the UAE

🌡 Maximum Temperatures:

Internal areas : 35°C to 39°C

: 35°C to 39°C Coastal & island regions : 30°C to 35°C

: 30°C to 35°C Mountain areas: 25°C to 30°C

Nighttime Conditions: Fog and Mist Expected

🌫 Humidity levels will rise overnight, especially in internal areas, increasing the likelihood of fog and mist formation by Monday morning.

🌬 Winds: Light to moderate winds (10-25 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h), shifting from the southeast to northwest. Blowing dust is possible in western regions by the afternoon.

🌊 Sea Conditions:

Arabian Gulf : Slight to moderate, becoming rough by afternoon

: Slight to moderate, becoming rough by afternoon Oman Sea: Slight

Key Takeaways

✔ Carry an umbrella if heading outdoors

✔ Expect cooler temperatures, especially in western UAE

✔ Be cautious of fog and mist on Monday morning

✔ Winds may cause blowing dust in some areas

Stay updated with the latest UAE weather news and follow official NCM alerts for real-time updates.