Unbelievable! Two Brothers Share One Wife in Grand Tribal Wedding

Shimla: A remote village in Himachal Pradesh recently became the stage for a centuries-old tribal custom as two brothers from the Hatti tribe married the same woman in a grand ceremony. The unusual wedding took place in the Sirmaur district, where brothers Pradeep Negi and Kapil Negi from Shillai village tied the knot with Sunita Chauhan, a woman from the nearby Kunhat village. All three belong to the Hatti tribal community, according to local media reports.

While this marriage tradition has been followed discreetly within the tribe for generations, the Negi brothers celebrated it openly and lavishly, claiming to uphold a practice rooted in ancient times.

The wedding was conducted with full rituals and the consent of everyone involved. The tradition, related to fraternal polyandry, is known in the Hatti community as Jodidharan or Draupadi Pratha. In this custom, brothers share one wife, a practice considered an accepted norm in parts of Sirmaur district and still observed in some regions of Uttarakhand.

The purpose behind this tradition is to preserve family unity, protect ancestral land, and prevent women of the tribe from becoming widows.

Pradeep Negi is employed with the state’s Jal Shakti Department, while his brother Kapil works abroad. Despite living apart due to their professions, both followed religious customs while marrying Sunita. “We made this decision with mutual agreement,” said Pradeep. “We are proud of our heritage and chose to follow our customs.”

Kapil added, “Even though I work overseas, this marriage gives our wife support, security, and love. I have always believed in transparency.”

The bride, Sunita, said, “This marriage was completely my decision. No one forced me. I was aware of the tradition. We all took a pledge together, and I trust our bond.”

The wedding celebrations lasted for three days, attended by villagers and relatives. Guests were served traditional cuisine, and the event was filled with Pahari folk songs and dances.