Union Minister Kishan Reddy Writes to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy has written a letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, requesting the state’s cooperation in implementing key renewable energy projects proposed by central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) under the Ministry of Coal.

Centre’s Renewable Push Through CPSUs

In his letter, the Union Minister highlighted the commitment of major CPSUs such as Coal India Limited (CIL) and Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) to partner with the Telangana government. These companies aim to establish renewable energy infrastructure including solar and wind power plants, pumped storage projects (PSPs), and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The projects are expected to attract an investment of ₹10,000 crore over the next three years, contributing significantly to Telangana’s green growth.

Key Renewable Energy Proposals

The proposals outlined by the Centre include:

Identifying solar-rich zones across Telangana and setting up high-capacity solar power plants.

across Telangana and setting up high-capacity solar power plants. Developing advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to enhance grid stability and energy reliability.

to enhance grid stability and energy reliability. Feasibility studies and execution of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) to provide critical balancing capacity.

to provide critical balancing capacity. Formation of Joint Ventures between CPSUs and Telangana government PSUs or as independent coal company models to fast-track implementation and maximize local economic benefits.

Telangana’s Role in India’s Sustainable Energy Future

Kishan Reddy emphasized the need for land acquisition and allotment support from the state government for successful project implementation. He urged the Chief Minister to take special initiative and enable effective collaboration between state agencies and CPSUs.

The Union Minister also highlighted Telangana’s strategic role in India’s transition to sustainable energy, stating that the Centre is committed to green development and will provide full cooperation to the state.