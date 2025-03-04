US Green Card Crisis Hits Hard: EB-4 Visa Limit Reached, What’s Next for Indians?

Hyderabad: The U.S. EB-4 visa category has reached its annual limit for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025, leaving thousands of hopeful immigrants, including many from India, in a state of uncertainty. With the cap exhausted, no more EB-4 green cards will be issued until October 1, 2025.

This news has created a significant backlog, particularly affecting religious workers, juveniles seeking refuge, broadcasters, and other special immigrants.

What does the EB-4 Visa?

The EB-4 visa is an employment-based green card designed for special immigrants, including:

Religious workers (e.g., ministers, missionaries)

Special Immigrant Juveniles (SIJs) seeking refuge

Broadcasters working for international organizations

Armed forces members

Translators who aided the U.S. military in Afghanistan and Iraq

Every fiscal year, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) sets an annual limit on how many EB-4 visas can be issued. However, due to rising demand, particularly from Indian applicants, the quota for FY 2025 has been exhausted much earlier than expected.

Why Has the EB-4 Visa Limit Been Reached?

Surge in Applications

There has been an increase in the demand for special immigrant green cards, especially among religious workers and juveniles from countries like India, Mexico, and El Salvador. Country-Specific Backlogs

Indian applicants have been hit hardest, as the EB visa system already has a backlog. The per-country cap on employment-based green cards has led to significant delays, with some Indian applicants facing wait times of several decades. Policy Shifts and Humanitarian Efforts

Policy changes and humanitarian aid programs have led to a rise in applications from refugee juveniles seeking protection. This influx has further pushed up the demand for EB-4 visas. Limited Annual Cap

The EB-4 visa category is capped at approximately 7% of the total employment-based green cards issued annually. With the rise in demand, the available slots have been filled much earlier than anticipated.

Impact on Indian Applicants

For Indian applicants waiting for an EB-4 visa, here’s what you need to know:

No new EB-4 visas will be issued until October 1, 2025.

All pending applications will be placed on hold until the next fiscal year.

The waiting times for processing may increase further due to the existing backlog.

Indian applicants are advised to monitor the Visa Bulletin for priority date movement and explore alternative visa options.

Alternative Visa Options for Affected Indians

EB-1, EB-2, EB-3 Employment-Based Visas EB-1 (Priority Workers): Ideal for outstanding professors, researchers, and multinational executives.

Ideal for outstanding professors, researchers, and multinational executives. EB-2 (Advanced Degrees & Exceptional Ability): Suitable for professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional talents.

Suitable for professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional talents. EB-3 (Skilled & Other Workers): Available for skilled workers, professionals, and certain unskilled jobs. EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program

This visa requires an investment of at least $800,000 in a U.S. commercial enterprise and must create at least 10 full-time jobs. This program has a quicker processing time compared to EB-4, particularly for applicants investing in rural areas. Family-Sponsored Green Cards

If you have immediate family members who are U.S. citizens or green card holders, they can sponsor your immigration through family-based preference categories. L1 and H1B Visa Alternatives L1 Visa: Ideal for employees transferring within a multinational company.

Ideal for employees transferring within a multinational company. H1B Visa: Allows skilled professionals to work in specialized fields in the U.S.

Steps to Take Next

Check Your Case Status: Visit USCIS Case Status to track the progress of your application.

Visit USCIS Case Status to track the progress of your application. Explore Alternative Visa Options: Consult an immigration lawyer to find the best alternative visa pathways.

Consult an immigration lawyer to find the best alternative visa pathways. Prepare for Delays: Ensure your documents and eligibility remain up to dat as you wait for the next fiscal year’s quota.

Ensure your documents and eligibility remain up to dat as you wait for the next fiscal year’s quota. Stay Updated: Follow the Visa Bulletin for new updates regarding visa allocation.

Follow the Visa Bulletin for new updates regarding visa allocation. Consult Legal Assistance: Immigration lawyers can help navigate visa options and make the transition smoother.

