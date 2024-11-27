US Woman Receives Marijuana Instead of Burrito in Uber Eats Order

A woman in Washington Township, New Jersey, was stunned to find an ounce of marijuana wrapped in foil instead of the burrito she had ordered through Uber Eats. The unusual delivery, which occurred on Friday night, has prompted an investigation by local police.

The incident unfolded when an Uber Eats driver picked up the order in Lindenwold, Camden County, which appeared to be a typical meal consisting of a burrito, soup, and a water bottle. However, as the driver made her way to Glassboro, she noticed a strong, unmistakable odor emanating from the package.

According to Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik, the driver suspected something was off. “She thought it smelled like marijuana,” he said in a statement. Concerned about the contents, the driver pulled over and contacted authorities.

Upon inspecting the package, police officers discovered the foil-wrapped item contained no food. Instead of a burrito filled with meat, beans, and rice, the driver found a large zip-closed bag containing raw marijuana. “There was no food in that burrito. It was an ounce of marijuana,” Chief Gurcsik said.

Photographs released by the police showed the marijuana clumsily wrapped in a manner designed to resemble a burrito. Investigators believe that someone attempted to exploit Uber’s package delivery feature, which is strictly prohibited from transporting illegal substances, including drugs, alcohol, or medications.

An Uber spokesperson described the incident as “deeply disturbing,” commending the driver for promptly alerting the authorities. The company also urged other delivery partners to report any suspicious packages they might encounter.

Local police continue to investigate the matter, working to determine who was behind the illicit delivery and whether any further action will be taken. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

This unusual case highlights the growing concerns over the misuse of delivery services for illegal activities, even as they expand their offerings beyond food delivery. Authorities are reminding both drivers and customers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious deliveries.