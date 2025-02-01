Vicky Kaushal to Rashmika: “Your Recovery Is More Important Than Anything Else”

Mumbai: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal expressed his concern for actress Rashmika Mandanna’s health, saying her recovery is more important than anything else after she injured her leg.

Vicky’s Support for Rashmika During Promotions

Late Friday, Rashmika shared two photos on Instagram from a promotional event for their upcoming film Chhaava. In the first image, Vicky is seen bowing down with folded hands in front of Rashmika, who is seated in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg. The second photo showed the duo sitting together while addressing the crowd.

Rashmika wrote a heartfelt caption, praising Vicky for his thoughtful nature: “Maharaj. Bhosle parivaar ka har purush pahaadi toofan hai. You as Vicky Kaushal and as Raaje are most definitely a toofan. You truly have a way of making all of us feel very special.”

She also mentioned it was a pleasure to have him in Hyderabad, despite her injury. “And next time please do allow me to host you properly. I am so sorry I am not in my best capacity to run around supporting you with the promotions but I promise you I will do my best,” she added.

Vicky Responds with Care and Encouragement

Vicky took to the comment section to show his support, replying: “Maharani!! Your recovery is more important than anything else. See you super soon.”

Vicky Helps Rashmika During Promotions

During a promotional event, Vicky was seen addressing the audience in Telugu with Rashmika’s assistance. In a video circulating on social media, Vicky was also seen helping Rashmika as she dealt with her leg injury. Rashmika had sustained a severe injury to her right foot during a gym session.

New Track from Chhaava Unveiled

Meanwhile, the makers of Chhaava have released the first track, “Jaane Tu,” composed by AR Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh. The soulful song, written by Irshad Kamil, showcases the intense chemistry between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his wife, Maharani Yesubai.