VIDEO | Gurugram: Road caves in at IFFCO Chowk on NH-48

Gurugram: A massive crater formed in the middle of a road near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram after a portion of the road suddenly caved in, causing concern among motorists and commuters.

The road collapse resulted in a large crater appearing on the carriageway, creating a potential danger for vehicles travelling through the busy stretch.

Following the incident, police personnel reached the spot and erected barricades around the affected portion of the road to prevent vehicles and pedestrians from approaching the dangerous area.

The barricading was carried out as a precautionary measure to avoid accidents and ensure the safety of commuters until the damaged stretch is repaired.

The cause of the road collapse is yet to be ascertained. Authorities are expected to inspect the site and assess the extent of the damage before undertaking repair work.

The incident has once again raised concerns over road safety and the condition of infrastructure in parts of Gurugram, particularly on stretches witnessing heavy traffic.

Commuters have been advised to exercise caution while passing through the area and follow traffic diversions or instructions issued by the authorities. Further details regarding the repair work and restoration of the road are awaited.

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