Vijay attacks DMK, says defamation their political ideology since 1969

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay has issued a blistering statement targeting the ruling DMK, accusing it of turning politics into a game of defamation and corruption. His remarks came in response to indirect criticism aimed at him and his party, TVK, during the DMK’s “Vingnanotsavam (Festival of Knowledge)” event held in Nungambakkam, Chennai.

The event, attended by Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior DMK leaders, featured veiled attacks on Vijay’s political entry and growing public support.

In a lengthy post on social media, Vijay said that “a power-obsessed party that will soon be ousted by the people” had begun its “usual slander campaign”.

Without naming the DMK, he wrote, “Do I even need to say which party it is — the one whose fundamental political philosophy is defamation? Since 1969, defamation has been their policy. Corruption and bribery are their ideals.”

Vijay accused the DMK of dedicating its full energy to tarnishing TVK’s image instead of serving the public.

He said that when the ruling party sees a movement like TVK, which emerged from genuine interaction with the people, it becomes nervous and resorts to baseless allegations.

“They think we have begun a full-scale attack against them, but we have only made mild, dignified criticisms,” he added.

“Even our small criticisms are resonating strongly among the people, and that frightens them,” he said.

Taking a direct swipe at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Vijay alleged hypocrisy in the DMK’s frequent invocations of Tamil identity and culture. “The leader of that party now claims Tamil Nadu, Tamil language, and Tamil people are their lifeblood. But where was that love when they violated constitutional norms for power?” he asked.

He also said the government’s refusal to conduct a caste-based census exposed its hollow commitment to social justice.

Mocking the DMK’s ‘Festival of Knowledge’, Vijay said it had turned into a “Festival of Defamation”, used merely to target TVK. “They claim to follow the ideals of Periyar and Anna, yet it is our movement that truly walks with secular and just principles, without bowing before anyone,” he stated.

Vijay concluded by asserting that his party would continue to expose what he called the DMK’s deceptive politics and would stand firmly with the people in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. “We will make these rulers realise the true strength of the people,” he said.