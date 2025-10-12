Vijay likely to visit Karur on Oct 15 to meet families of stampede victims

Chennai: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay is likely to visit Karur on October 15 or 17 to personally meet and console the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic stampede that claimed 41 lives during a TVK rally late last month.

According to party sources, Vijay has conveyed his intention to visit Karur soon after the party’s 16-day mourning period concludes on October 13.

“Our leader is deeply moved by the tragedy and is determined to meet the families in person before Deepavali. We have applied for police permission for a visit on either October 15 or 17, and the final date will be confirmed once the police grant approval,” a senior TVK functionary said.

The devastating incident occurred on September 27 during a TVK political rally in the Velusamy Puram area of Karur. The event, attended by thousands of supporters, turned fatal when overcrowding led to panic and a massive stampede. Forty-one people, including women and children, were killed, and over 60 others were injured.

The tragedy raised questions about crowd management and event preparedness. Following the incident, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to each victim’s family, while the district administration and police initiated a probe.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by North Zone IG Asra Garg has since been investigating the causes and lapses behind the mishap.

The Karur visit marks Vijay’s first direct interaction with affected citizens since launching his political journey earlier this year.

The actor, who formally entered politics with the formation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February 2025, had earlier released a heartfelt video message expressing grief and spoke virtually with the bereaved families.

Party insiders said Vijay is expected to meet the victims’ families at a wedding hall near Velusamy Puram and personally hand over financial aid.

TVK district leaders are submitting a petition to the Karur Superintendent of Police seeking security arrangements for the visit. An official announcement on the exact schedule is expected soon after police clearance is received, sources added.