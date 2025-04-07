Visa Shock: Saudi Arabia Suspends Umrah and Visit Visas from 14 Nations Before Hajj – Are You Affected?

Riyadh: With the Hajj pilgrimage fast approaching, Saudi Arabia has temporarily halted the issuance of Umrah, business, and family visit visas for citizens from 14 countries, including India and Pakistan, to address overcrowding concerns during the pilgrimage season. The suspension will be effective until mid-June, coinciding with the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Countries Affected by the Visa Suspension

The visa ban will impact nationals from the following 14 countries:

Algeria Bangladesh Egypt Ethiopia India Indonesia Iraq Jordan Morocco Nigeria Pakistan Sudan Tunisia Yemen

Reason for the Visa Suspension

The Saudi authorities have explained that this temporary suspension is aimed at preventing unauthorized individuals from attempting to perform Hajj without proper registration. Over the past years, foreign nationals have frequently entered Saudi Arabia on Umrah or visit visas, only to overstay illegally and attempt to join the Hajj pilgrimage. This has led to overcrowding and safety concerns.

Hajj 2024 Tragedy and Safety Measures

Last year, during the Hajj pilgrimage in 2024, over 1,200 pilgrims tragically lost their lives due to overcrowding and intense heat. These incidents have prompted Saudi Arabia to implement stricter visa regulations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all pilgrims.

To avoid a repeat of such tragedies, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has authorized these new measures. The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that the visa suspension is a logistical step aimed at ensuring a safer pilgrimage and is not related to any diplomatic issues.

New Regulations for Pilgrims

In light of the overcrowding and safety risks, the Saudi authorities have set April 13 as the last date for issuing Umrah visas. Additionally, pilgrims who attempt to perform Hajj without proper registration or overstay their visas could face a five-year ban from entering the country.

However, diplomatic visas, residency permits, and specific Hajj visas are unaffected by this move.

As Saudi Arabia continues to refine its pilgrimage processes, these measures are expected to enhance safety and make Hajj 2024 a more organized and secure event for all participants.