Walking After Eating: A Simple Trick for Better Digestion and Health

Walking is widely recognized as a simple yet effective way to maintain health, boost metabolism, and aid weight loss. But a common question arises—should you walk after eating, or wait?

What Experts Say About Post-Meal Walking

According to health professionals, a light walk 10 to 15 minutes after a meal can significantly aid digestion. It helps the gastrointestinal system function properly and improves sugar metabolism, reducing the risk of blood sugar spikes.

Studies indicate that post-meal walking can be particularly beneficial for individuals managing diabetes or looking to regulate glucose levels. However, it is advised that the walk should be light and preferably indoors or in a comfortable setting.

How to Walk Correctly After Eating

Experts recommend:

Keep it light: Avoid strenuous walking; opt for a slow pace.

Avoid strenuous walking; opt for a slow pace. Time it right: Begin walking 10-15 minutes after your meal , rather than immediately.

Begin walking , rather than immediately. Stay comfortable: Walking indoors or in familiar surroundings can be preferable for maintaining steady digestion.

While some believe that walking immediately after a meal may not be beneficial, medical professionals advocate for gentle movement, which can enhance digestion and overall metabolic health.