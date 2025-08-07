India

We Will Oust Modi and Make Rahul Gandhi PM: Revanth Reddy Declares in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday delivered a fiery speech at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, vowing to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power and elevate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the position of Prime Minister.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui7 August 2025 - 15:38
New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday delivered a fiery speech at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, vowing to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power and elevate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the position of Prime Minister.

Addressing a large gathering of INDIA bloc leaders and Members of Parliament during a protest demanding 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in education, employment, and politics, Reddy issued a stern warning: “Anyone who goes against Rahul Gandhi’s ideology, no matter how powerful or influential they may be, will face political consequences. Telangana will mark the end of their political career.”

The protest aimed to press the Centre for approval of Telangana’s proposal to increase BC reservations. Reddy highlighted that the Telangana Assembly had passed two bills and repealed a 2018 law that capped reservations below 50%. He called this move essential to overcome the legal roadblocks created during former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao’s tenure.

“The bills and ordinances were sent to the Governor and then to the President of India, but even after four months, no approval has been given. The Modi government and BJP are clearly denying justice to the backward classes,” Reddy alleged.

He justified holding the protest in Delhi instead of Hyderabad, stating that nationwide support was necessary for this cause. “Telangana has completed a caste-based census, a historic achievement that 300 CMs could not accomplish in 100 years. We did it in just one year,” he said.

Taking aim at the BJP’s Telangana leaders, Reddy questioned their silence on the BC reservation issue. “Do they have the courage to face BC voters again?” he asked. He also criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for not participating in the protest, sarcastically commenting, “If BRS has severed ties with the BJP, have they also cut the umbilical cord that connected them?”

Revanth Reddy predicted that the demand for BC reservations would trigger a “political tsunami” that could sweep the NDA out of power. “In the upcoming elections, we will defeat Modi, unseat him, and make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India,” he declared to loud applause.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
