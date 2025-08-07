We Will Oust Modi and Make Rahul Gandhi PM: Revanth Reddy Declares in Delhi

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday delivered a fiery speech at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, vowing to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power and elevate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the position of Prime Minister.

Addressing a large gathering of INDIA bloc leaders and Members of Parliament during a protest demanding 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in education, employment, and politics, Reddy issued a stern warning: “Anyone who goes against Rahul Gandhi’s ideology, no matter how powerful or influential they may be, will face political consequences. Telangana will mark the end of their political career.”

The protest aimed to press the Centre for approval of Telangana’s proposal to increase BC reservations. Reddy highlighted that the Telangana Assembly had passed two bills and repealed a 2018 law that capped reservations below 50%. He called this move essential to overcome the legal roadblocks created during former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao’s tenure.

“The bills and ordinances were sent to the Governor and then to the President of India, but even after four months, no approval has been given. The Modi government and BJP are clearly denying justice to the backward classes,” Reddy alleged.

He justified holding the protest in Delhi instead of Hyderabad, stating that nationwide support was necessary for this cause. “Telangana has completed a caste-based census, a historic achievement that 300 CMs could not accomplish in 100 years. We did it in just one year,” he said.

Taking aim at the BJP’s Telangana leaders, Reddy questioned their silence on the BC reservation issue. “Do they have the courage to face BC voters again?” he asked. He also criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for not participating in the protest, sarcastically commenting, “If BRS has severed ties with the BJP, have they also cut the umbilical cord that connected them?”

Revanth Reddy predicted that the demand for BC reservations would trigger a “political tsunami” that could sweep the NDA out of power. “In the upcoming elections, we will defeat Modi, unseat him, and make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India,” he declared to loud applause.