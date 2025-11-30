‘Well-thought-out conspiracy’, ED’s fresh FIR against Sonia, Rahul in National Herald case

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has registered a fresh FIR against Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, along with six others, in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. The FIR, dated October 3, follows a complaint from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and accuses the leaders of criminal conspiracy to “fraudulently take over Associated Journals Limited (AJL)”, the parent company of the now-out-of-print National Herald newspaper.

Apart from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the FIR names Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and Sunil Bhandari. It also lists three entities — Young Indian, Dotex Merchandise Private Limited, and AJL — as accused. According to the allegations, the conspiracy aimed to acquire AJL, which owned properties worth more than Rs 2,000 crore, for a nominal sum of Rs 50 lakh through Young Indian, a private company beneficially owned by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

The FIR states that the Prosecution Complaint has been filed for commission of offences under section 3 read with section 70 of the PMLA 2002 and punishable under section 4 of the PMLA, 2002 pertaining to “money laundering by the accused persons relating to the scheduled offences, inter-alia, cheating and criminal conspiracy”, namely Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, Young Indian (YI), Dotex Merchandise Private Limited and Sunil Bhandari.

The charges were formed as the individuals, “by actually and knowingly involved in the process or activity connected with proceeds of crime derived or obtained by way of criminal activity relating to the scheduled offences of cheating and criminal conspiracy which led to the fraudulent takeover of the properties” worth more than Rs 2000 crore of market value of AJL, a public unlisted company by a private company YI beneficially owned by Sonia and Rahul, for a paltry sum of Rs 50 lakh only. Dotex Merchandise, allegedly a Kolkata-based shell company, reportedly provided Rs 1 crore to Young Indian, a not-for-profit company in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi held a combined 76 per cent shareholding.

Through this transaction, Young Indian allegedly paid Rs 50 lakh to the Congress party and gained control of AJL, which had assets valued at approximately Rs 2,000 crore. “ED investigation reveals that, Young Indian was effectively controlled by Sh. Rahul Gandhi and Smt. Sonia Gandhi since they together held 76% of shares through a well thought out conspiracy. Firstly, Young Indian was incorporated on 23.11.2010 and then the almost the entire shareholding of AJL (along with its assets) was transferred to Young Indian by converting the debt of Rs. 90.21 crore loan given by AICC to AJL into equity (for only Rs. 50 lacs)”, states the FIR.

The latest FIR emerged a day after a Delhi court deferred its decision on whether to take cognisance of the ED’s charge sheet in the case to December 16. The ED had earlier alleged in its charge sheet that a “criminal conspiracy” was orchestrated by prominent Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with late leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, and others, to acquire AJL’s properties for personal benefit.

The agency claims Young Indian, in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi each hold 38 per cent shares, acquired AJL’s assets for a mere Rs 50 lakh, significantly undervaluing its worth. The ED invoked Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to share its findings with the Delhi Police, enabling registration of a predicate offence necessary for pursuing the money laundering investigation. The origins of the case trace back to a private complaint filed by former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2012, alleging financial irregularities in the acquisition of AJL, which published the National Herald newspaper founded by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938.

Congress has consistently denied the allegations, calling the investigation a political vendetta. However, the ED maintains that there was a fraudulent takeover of the properties worth more than Rs 2000 crore of market value of Associated Journals Limited by a private company, Young Indian, beneficially owned by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, for a paltry sum of Rs 50 lakh only.