WHO warns of measles outbreak in Afghanistan, urges parents to vaccinate children

Kabul: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday warned that the risk of measles outbreak in Afghanistan is growing and urged families to vaccinate children aged below five years, local media reported.

In a statement on Thursday, the WHO urged parents to ensure that all children aged below five years are vaccinated against measles at health centres in Afghanistan.

The agency called vaccination the most effective way to stop the spread of measles, which has already caused several deaths among children in Afghanistan in recent months, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

Also Read: Congress to submit over 5 crore signatures against ‘Vote Chori’ to President on Nov 8

WHO noted that malnutrition and limited access to healthcare have further deteriorated the outbreak, leaving many children vulnerable to diseases like measles.

Last week, health authorities in Nangarhar launched a 10-day vaccination campaign to prevent new infections and protect high-risk populations.

Afghanistan has witnessed measles outbreaks in recent years, and health experts have blamed the reduction in vaccination coverage and weak healthcare infrastructure for the rising number of infections. International health officials have warned that Afghanistan risks another major epidemic without regular vaccination campaigns, further impacting an already fragile public health infrastructure.

Earlier in September, UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that World Food Programme (WFP) officials have warned that Afghanistan is facing a rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis in 2025 and more than 4.7 million women and children require urgent treatment for malnutrition, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported.

He said, “Our colleagues at the World Food Programme warn that the country is facing a rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis in 2025. WFP pointed out that this year has seen the highest spike in acute malnutrition ever recorded, with more than 4.7 million women and children in need of urgent treatment.”

As per the report, the majority of the malnourished children in Afghanistan are being taken to Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul for treatment. Doctors at Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital have also reported an increase in the number of patients who require treatment for malnutrition. They had stated that three to five children with severe malnutrition are admitted to the hospital each day.

Mohammad Arif Hasanzai, head of the hospital’s internal medicine department, stated, “Mild and moderate malnutrition cases are few, and we don’t admit them. If they do come, we offer nutritional counselling and send them home. Our hospital has 20 beds for this purpose, and they are always occupied.”