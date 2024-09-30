Woman raped in Delhi, one held

New Delhi: A woman was allegedly raped in Delhi’s Dwarka area by a man known to her who had called her to meet him on the pretext of taking her for a job interview, police said on Monday.

The accused, who works as an electrician, has been arrested, they said.

“On Sunday, a PCR call regarding a rape was received at Mohan Garden police station,” a senior police officer said.

The woman spoke to the man, who was known to her, on phone and he asked her to meet him on the pretext of taking her for a job interview on Sunday, the officer said.

An FIR was registered in the matter and the accused was arrested, he said.