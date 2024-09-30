Crime & Accidents

Woman raped in Delhi, one held

A woman was allegedly raped in Delhi's Dwarka area by a man known to her who had called her to meet him on the pretext of taking her for a job interview, police said on Monday.

Abdul Wasi30 September 2024 - 11:38
198 1 minute read
Woman raped in Delhi, one held
Woman raped in Delhi, one held

New Delhi: A woman was allegedly raped in Delhi’s Dwarka area by a man known to her who had called her to meet him on the pretext of taking her for a job interview, police said on Monday.

The accused, who works as an electrician, has been arrested, they said.

“On Sunday, a PCR call regarding a rape was received at Mohan Garden police station,” a senior police officer said.

The woman spoke to the man, who was known to her, on phone and he asked her to meet him on the pretext of taking her for a job interview on Sunday, the officer said.

An FIR was registered in the matter and the accused was arrested, he said.

Tags
Abdul Wasi30 September 2024 - 11:38
198 1 minute read

Related Articles

Tuition class teacher and his two brothers held in connection with teenage student's rape

Tuition class teacher and his two brothers held in connection with teenage student’s rape

29 September 2024 - 19:52
MP bus accident: Death toll rises to 9

MP bus accident: Death toll rises to 9

29 September 2024 - 12:42
Three killed, four injured as bus collides with truck

Three killed, four injured as bus collides with truck

29 September 2024 - 11:52
The scene of the tragic incident in Tyodi Biswa village, where a young boy was beaten to death by his father and stepmother.

UP: 18yr Old Boy Beaten to Death by Father, Stepmother Over Theft Suspicion

29 September 2024 - 00:24
Back to top button