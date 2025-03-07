Women’s Employment Rate in Urban India Rises by 10% in Six Years: Report

Chennai: Women’s employment in urban India has increased by 10% over the last six years (2017-18 to 2023-24), according to a report released ahead of International Women’s Day 2025.

The white paper, published by the Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, highlights that women in their 40s have the highest employment rate among urban women, reaching 38.3% in 2023-24.

Challenges Persist Despite Employment Growth

Despite this positive trend, the report warns of several pressing challenges, including:

Underutilization of educated women’s skills

Lack of flexible work arrangements

Commuting challenges

Risk of a diversity backlash

According to the findings, over 89 million urban women remained out of the labor market in 2023-24, primarily due to caregiving responsibilities and limited support structures.

Gender Disparities in Urban Employment

The report also highlights gender disparities in employment and earnings:

Young male unemployment (10%) outpaced women’s unemployment (7.5%) in the 20-24 age group .

outpaced women’s unemployment (7.5%) in the . In 62% of dual-income highly educated families , husbands earn more than their equally qualified wives .

, husbands earn . 41% of working women handle primary household responsibilities, compared to just 2% of men.

Working Mothers Face Extra Burdens

For urban mothers with remote work access, 86% spend up to three workday hours on childcare while working, yet only 44% feel they receive adequate support.

This underscores the urgent need for stronger workplace policies, such as:

Flexible work arrangements

Better childcare support

Structural reforms to balance domestic responsibilities

Experts Call for Policy Changes

Dr. Vidya Mahambare, Professor of Economics and Director at Great Lakes Institute of Management, emphasized the need for systemic changes:

“While women’s workforce participation in urban India is rising, it is not yet translating into true gender parity in earnings, career growth, and domestic responsibilities. To drive real change, we need more employment opportunities, better childcare policies, and a societal shift in gender roles.”

The rise in urban women’s employment in India is a positive sign, but gender disparities in earnings, career growth, and household responsibilities remain significant. To achieve true gender equality, India must implement structural reforms that support working women and mothers.