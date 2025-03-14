World Kidney Day: AINU Launches Free Mobile Kidney Test Campaign in Telangana

Hyderabad On the occasion of World Kidney Day, the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), India’s largest single-specialty hospital network in Urology & Nephrology, has launched a free mobile kidney test campaign across Telangana, reaching out to nearly 10,000 people.

Campaign Flagged Off by Medical Experts

The initiative was officially launched by:

Dr. A. Narendra Kumar , Director of Medical Education, Telangana State

, Director of Medical Education, Telangana State Dr. C. Mallikarjuna , Managing Director & Chief Consultant Urologist, AINU

, Managing Director & Chief Consultant Urologist, AINU Dr. Purna Chandra Reddy , Executive Director & Chief Consultant, AINU

, Executive Director & Chief Consultant, AINU Mr. Sandeep Guduru, CEO, AINU

Three Simple Tests for Kidney Health

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. C. Mallikarjuna emphasized that kidney health can be determined through three simple tests:

Blood Pressure (BP) Check Urine Protein Levels Test Serum Creatinine Test

He urged people to undergo these low-cost tests regularly to monitor kidney function and take preventive measures before complications arise.

World Kidney Day 2024 Theme: “Are Your Kidneys OK?”

This year’s World Kidney Day theme is:

“Are your kidneys OK? Get tested early, protect your kidney health.”

As part of the awareness drive, AINU will organize medical camps across Telangana for a month, aiming to reach around 10,000 people. Based on the response, these camps may continue in the future.

Modern Lifestyles Increasing Kidney Health Risks

Dr. Mallikarjuna warned that modern lifestyles and work stress are leading to a rise in high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for kidney disease.

“Once the kidneys are damaged, restoring them is difficult. Early prevention is the key to avoiding dialysis or kidney transplants.”

Telangana Government’s Role in Kidney Health

Dr. Narendra Kumar, Director of Medical Education, highlighted the Telangana government’s initiatives in nephrology services and kidney health improvement.

“We encourage routine kidney screenings for early detection and better management of kidney diseases. Preventive strategies and palliative care for CKD patients are being strengthened.”

Free Medical Camps for Remote Communities

Dr. Purna Chandra Reddy emphasized the importance of providing quality healthcare in rural areas, stating that these camps will offer completely free kidney health services to communities in need.

For more updates on kidney health awareness, medical camps, and preventive healthcare initiatives, stay connected.