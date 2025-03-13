Heatwave Alert! Telangana to Sizzle at 44°C for the Next Four Days

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad has issued an orange alert for several districts of Telangana, warning that maximum temperatures could consistently reach 44°C between Friday and Monday.

Heatwave Alert for Multiple Districts

According to IMD’s five-day forecast, districts including Adilabad, Jagital, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Rajanna Sircilla will experience extreme heat, with temperatures ranging from 41°C to 44°C.

In Hyderabad, temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 36°C and 40°C over the next four to five days. On Thursday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 38°C, while several districts reported temperatures soaring to 40°C.

Rising Temperatures in Telangana

The IMD forecast predicts that dry weather will persist across the state, with mist and hazy conditions in the morning hours at isolated locations over the next three days. Additionally, maximum temperatures are expected to increase by 2-4°C during this period.

Data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS) also confirmed that Nirmal, Adilabad, Kumram Bheem, Bhadradri, Mancherial, Mulugu, and Nizamabad recorded 40°C on Thursday.

Heatwave to Intensify, Warns Experts

Independent weather forecaster T Balaji, who tracks Hyderabad’s climate patterns and shares updates on X (formerly Twitter), has warned that the heatwave will worsen in Telangana.

“Strong heatwave conditions across Telangana State and Hyderabad. Temperatures are set to further increase in the coming days. The heat wave will further worsen,” Balaji posted.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, and follow IMD updates to stay safe during the extreme weather conditions.