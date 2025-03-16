WPL 2025: Harmanpreet’s Knock Set the Game for Us, Says MI Coach Charlotte Edwards

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) secured their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title with a thrilling eight-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC). Head coach Charlotte Edwards credited captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s match-winning 66 as the key factor in MI’s triumph.

Harmanpreet’s Knock Was a Game-Changer

Playing at the Brabourne Stadium, Harmanpreet delivered a stunning performance, scoring 66 off 44 balls with nine fours and two sixes, despite battling a dodgy knee. Her counter-attacking knock helped MI recover from a slow start of 20 runs in the first six overs, setting up a total of 149/7.

Aso Read: WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians players soak in the feeling of being champions for second time

“When she’s at her best, she’s the best in the world. She’s been really calm, and she’s deeply competitive. She wanted to win another title, and she did everything in her power to achieve that with the innings she played,” said Charlotte Edwards.

MI Bowlers Seal the Victory

The total proved enough as MI’s bowlers, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 3-wicket haul, restricted Delhi Capitals to 141/9, securing the championship in front of their home fans.

“The first six overs at this ground always offer something for the bowlers, and Harmanpreet read the conditions brilliantly. She knew exactly which bowlers to attack, and her innings really set us up for the win,” added Edwards.

DC Coach Jonathan Batty Lauds Harmanpreet’s Brilliance

Delhi Capitals’ head coach Jonathan Batty acknowledged Harmanpreet’s impact, stating:

“I thought Harman took the attack to us. We bowled pretty well, but she took a few risks and backed herself – and that made the difference in the game.”

MI Overcame a Grueling Schedule to Win

Saturday’s final was MI’s fourth game in six days, making their victory even more special. Edwards praised her team for maintaining their intensity despite the packed schedule.

“I’m delighted for the team because they worked so hard. Playing four games in six days and still delivering under pressure is incredible. To come out on the big stage and bring that energy for this game – I’m truly proud,” she said.

What’s Next for MI?

With two WPL titles in three years, Mumbai Indians have cemented their dominance in the tournament. Their focus now shifts to the next season, where they will look to continue their winning momentum.