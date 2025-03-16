WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians players soak in the feeling of being champions for second time

Mumbai: The Mumbai Indians (MI) secured their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title with a thrilling eight-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 final at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. After falling short in the WPL 2024 Eliminator, MI players were all smiles this time as they reclaimed the coveted trophy.

Harmanpreet Kaur Leads from the Front

MI’s triumph was led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who played a crucial knock of 66 runs, helping the team post a competitive 149/7 on a fresh pitch. In defense, Nat Sciver-Brunt was the standout bowler, taking 3-30, while Amelia Kerr bagged 2-25, restricting Delhi Capitals to 141/9 in 20 overs.

“Because we have won before, expectations can be a little more. But we have played big games before, so it did not feel like a very different occasion. We had good depth, and we would not leave this game for anyone else to win,” said MI all-rounder Amanjot Kaur.

Players Reflect on Their Victory

All-rounder Sanskriti Gupta expressed her excitement:

“As soon as we reached that score, we knew we would win it. I had confidence in my team. I have been playing cricket for the past ten years, so it did not feel like my first time. I want to feel this winning moment every time.”

New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr, who had previously won the T20 World Cup, cherished another special victory with MI.

“It has been a great year for me. Stoked that I get to share the dressing room with some great people. When all is said and done, you are celebrating with great teammates.”

Young Stars Shine in WPL 2025

Kamalini, who won the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup with India, was delighted with her first WPL win.

“I was a little nervous, but I enjoyed batting a lot. It was my first six, so it was very exciting. The entire team fielded like tigers. In WPL, I learned a lot about the mental side of the game.”

Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia was overwhelmed by the support from 14,700 home fans and said:

“To win it in front of a home crowd is an incredible feeling. I enjoy keeping against the best players in the world, and I’m lucky to have them in my team.”

MI’s Dedication to Team Spirit and Hard Work

All-rounder Sajeevan Sajana dedicated the title win to head coach Charlotte Edwards and the support staff.

“Very proud and happy to be part of this family. The support, energy, and team bonding were amazing. This season, we planned well and worked hard behind the scenes. This trophy belongs to all those who supported us.”

MI bowling coach Jhulan Goswami praised the performances of Shabnim and Nat, with the latter finishing as the leading run-getter of WPL 2025.

“What a brilliant performance! Shabnim is a fighter and always leads from the front. Nat’s commitment was incredible, especially with her partner (Katherine Sciver-Brunt) expecting a baby. She took leadership and dominated the tournament.”

Nita Ambani Applauds MI’s Success

MI’s team owner Nita Ambani expressed her pride and admiration for the squad.

“Sitting in the dugout, my heart was racing, but I had full confidence in my girls. They fought till the last ball! Harman’s batting was exceptional, and the dugout never stopped cheering. Two titles in three years – what an achievement!”

Ambani also emphasized the importance of empowering young girls through sports.

“When you give a girl child the right support and encouragement, look at what they can achieve! As a franchise, we aim to empower young girls through sports and education.”

What’s Next for MI?

With two WPL titles in three seasons, Mumbai Indians have established themselves as a dominant force in women’s cricket. As they celebrate their WPL 2025 triumph, the focus will now shift to the next season, where they aim to continue their winning legacy.