You Won’t Believe What Anupam Kher Did for the First Time in His Life!

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has once again captured the hearts of his fans by sharing an inspiring message on happiness. In a recent post on Instagram, the 69-year-old star revealed that he chooses happiness daily, and it begins with him.

Anupam shared a photo from a wedding he attended, where he looked dashing in traditional Indian wear. Alongside the picture, he wrote a heartfelt caption: “Happiness starts with me, and I choose it daily.” This sentiment resonated with his followers, reinforcing the actor’s positive outlook on life.

Anupam Kher’s First Mehendi Experience

In another intimate post, Anupam Kher shared a video of a personal experience he had never tried before – getting mehendi (henna) applied to his palm. What made this moment even more special was that he had his mother’s name written in the henna.

He captioned the video, “Aaj mainai life main paheli baar mehndi lagwaai hai! Lagane wale ne poocha ‘kya banau sahab’, mainai bola ‘ma ka naam likhne se behtar kya ho sakta hai.’” (Translation: “Today, for the first time in my life, I got mehendi applied. The artist asked, ‘What should I make, sir?’ I replied, ‘What could be better than writing my mother’s name?’”).

Anupam Kher Announces 544th Film with Prabhas

Recently, Anupam Kher also made headlines with a major announcement about his career. The actor revealed his 544th film project, where he will be sharing the screen with the pan-India superstar Prabhas, famously known for his role in the Baahubali series.

Sharing a heartwarming picture with Prabhas, Anupam expressed his excitement on Instagram, writing: “ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to announce my 544th untitled film with the #Bahubali of #IndianCinema, the one and only @actorprabhas!” The film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, known for his success with Sita Ramam, and produced by the team at Mythri Official.

Anupam Kher’s ongoing journey in the industry, from impactful personal moments to significant career milestones, continues to inspire his fans and colleagues alike.