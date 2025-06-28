Your Morning Coffee May Slow Ageing and Boost Longevity: Study

New Delhi: If you love your morning cup of coffee, there’s more reason to enjoy it guilt-free. A new study suggests that caffeine may not only give you a boost of energy but also slow down ageing and support a longer life.

Caffeine’s Long-Understood Health Benefits

Caffeine has long been associated with various health benefits, including a reduced risk of age-related diseases. But the mechanisms behind these benefits have remained unclear—until now.

Groundbreaking Research from the UK

A team of researchers from Queen Mary University of London has uncovered how caffeine functions at the cellular level. Their findings, published in the journal Microbial Cell, detail caffeine’s interaction with nutrient and stress-responsive gene and protein networks in human cells.

The Role of AMPK – The Cellular Fuel Gauge

Central to the discovery is AMPK (AMP-activated protein kinase), an ancient energy-regulating system found in both yeast and humans.

“When your cells are low on energy, AMPK kicks in to help them cope,” said Dr. Charalampos (Babis) Rallis, Reader in Genetics, Genomics, and Fundamental Cell Biology at Queen Mary University.

The study reveals that caffeine activates this AMPK system, essentially helping cells better manage energy, repair DNA, and respond to stress — all key factors related to ageing.

Similar to Anti-Ageing Drugs in Development

Interestingly, AMPK is also targeted by metformin, a widely used diabetes drug that is under investigation for its life-extending potential — alongside rapamycin, another promising compound.

Yeast Model Offers Vital Clues

Using a yeast model, researchers showed that caffeine’s activation of AMPK influences cell growth, DNA repair, and stress resistance. These are crucial processes that impact both ageing and the onset of disease.

Future Possibilities in Longevity Science

“These findings help explain why caffeine might be beneficial for health and longevity,” said Dr. John-Patrick Alao, lead author and postdoctoral researcher.