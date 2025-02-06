Zomato Rebrands to ‘Eternal’ as Company Name Changes, App and Brand Remain Unchanged

New Delhi: In a significant corporate rebranding move, Zomato, the popular food-tech giant, has officially announced that it will now operate under the name “Eternal,” following approval from the company’s board.

The name change, however, does not affect the brand name or the Zomato app, which will continue to operate as usual.

Transition from Zomato to Eternal

In an official statement filed with the stock exchange, Zomato explained that the decision to change the company name came after the acquisition of Blinkit. The company had already started using “Eternal” internally to distinguish between its umbrella organization and its food delivery platform, Zomato.

Deependra Goyal, Co-founder and Group CEO of Zomato, shared that the company believed it was the right time to formally adopt the new name. “We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there,” Goyal said.

Despite the name change, the Zomato app will remain under the same name, with no immediate alterations to how customers engage with the platform. However, the company’s stock ticker will be updated from Zomato to Eternal.

Eternal Ltd. will serve as the parent company for several business divisions, including Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure. These divisions reflect the company’s expanding presence across food delivery, quick commerce, dining services, and supply chain solutions.

Financial Performance and Future Plans

In recent financial results for Q3, Zomato reported a 57% year-on-year decline in net profit, with profits dropping to Rs 59 crore, down from Rs 176 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. However, the company’s revenue from operations surged by 64%, reaching Rs 5,404 crore in the latest quarter.

Zomato’s expenses also increased, rising to Rs 5,533 crore. Despite this, the company remains focused on its expansion plans. In a shareholder letter on January 20, Zomato revealed its plans to open 1,000 new Blinkit stores by December 2025, further solidifying its position in the quick commerce space.

This corporate shift is a part of Zomato’s ongoing efforts to build a multi-faceted, integrated food and service platform under the new umbrella brand, “Eternal.”