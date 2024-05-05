17-year-old dies in bike accident, friend tries to escape

Pathanamthitta: A 17-year-old boy lost his life in a bike accident while his friend who rode the vehicle, tried to escape after the incident, police said on Sunday.

Police said Kulashekharapathy resident Sudheesh died after the bike met with an accident near Pathanamthitta on Saturday night.

His friend, Sahad (22) who survived with minor injuries tried to escape soon after the accident.

CCTV visuals captured the accident and Sahad, wearing a helmet, attempting to leave by pushing the bike while Sudheesh could be seen lying on the road.

Locals apprehended Sahad and informed the police.

“It seems like he panicked and tried to leave. We are probing all angles,” police said.

Locals said he was apprehended from a nearby locality.

Meanwhile, Sudheesh’s mother said Sahad picked up her son from their house.

“We were shocked to hear that he tried to escape after leaving my son,” Sudheesh’s mother told the media.