2025 KTM 390 Adventure X with Cruise Control Launched: Price, Control, Riding modes and more

New Delhi: KTM has updated the 2025 390 Adventure X with a significant new feature—cruise control—aimed at enhancing the touring experience for adventure riders. This marks a notable upgrade for the entry-level ADV, making long-distance highway rides more convenient and fatigue-free.

To accommodate the cruise control system, KTM has also added updated switchgear, which includes a dedicated cruise control button and a toggle switch to adjust the cruising speed on the go.

Also Read: UIDAI RTI Reveal: 8.3 million Deaths Annually, But Only 1.15 Crore Aadhaar Numbers Deactivated in 14 Years

New Features Come at a Price Hike

The addition of cruise control and the revised switchgear has resulted in a price hike of ₹12,000. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X is now priced at ₹3.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

While this makes the Adventure X slightly more expensive than before, the upgrade aligns with growing customer expectations for touring-friendly features in the mid-range adventure segment.

Competitive Edge in the Mid-Range ADV Segment

The introduction of cruise control gives the 390 Adventure X a clear competitive edge in the increasingly crowded 350cc-500cc adventure motorcycle market. Features like this, which are typically seen on higher-end ADVs, help KTM retain its position as a value-packed performance brand for serious riders.