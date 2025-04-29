22 Dead, 3 Injured in Deadly Restaurant Fire in Liaoning, China

Beijing: At least 22 people were killed and three injured in a devastating fire that engulfed a restaurant in Liaoyang City, located in northeast China’s Liaoning Province, on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at approximately 12:25 p.m. local time, according to state broadcaster CCTV

The fire erupted in a restaurant situated within a densely populated residential area, further intensifying its impact. Emergency response teams rushed to the scene and evacuated victims, but the fire had already claimed multiple lives by the time it was brought under control.

Investigation Underway: Cause of Fire Still Unknown

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze, which remains undisclosed as of now. Early reports suggest the fire may have started in the kitchen, possibly due to traditional open-flame cooking methods, a common practice in Chinese cuisine, especially in dishes like hot pot.

President Xi Jinping Orders Full Medical Response and Fire Safety Review

In response to the tragedy, President Xi Jinping called for “all-out efforts” to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care, according to Xinhua News Agency. He also emphasized the urgent need to strengthen fire safety measures across the country to prevent similar disasters.

Second Major Fire in China This Month

This fatal incident marks the second major fire in China this April. On April 9, a fire at a nursing home in Hebei province killed 20 elderly residents, highlighting ongoing concerns about fire safety in vulnerable infrastructure.

Recurring Safety Lapses in Aging Infrastructure

China has experienced multiple fatal fires in recent years, often attributed to gas leaks, outdated safety infrastructure, and poor enforcement of building codes. Liaoyang, the city where the fire occurred, is part of China’s industrial “rust belt”, an aging urban zone prone to safety risks due to older construction and lack of modernized systems.

In March last year, an explosion caused by a gas leak in a Hebei restaurant killed 2 people and injured 26. Another gas explosion in a Shenzhen high-rise in September killed 1 person, raising further alarms about public safety and regulatory enforcement.