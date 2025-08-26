26-foot-tall apple Ganesh idol to mark golden jubilee of Natraj Club in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a remarkable display of devotion and creativity, Sambalpur’s Kshetraraipur-based Natraj Club has crafted a 26-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesh entirely out of apples — approximately 1,500 kilograms of them.

With Ganesh Chaturthi approaching, this towering apple idol is not just a visual spectacle but also a powerful message to society: Prioritise health and well-being. This year holds special significance for Natraj Club, as it marks the 50th year — Golden Jubilee — of their Ganesh Puja celebrations.

To commemorate this milestone, the club chose apples, a symbol of good health and one of Lord Ganesh’s favorite offerings, as the material for the idol. The vibrant idol, adorned with apples of different colors, is currently under construction and already attracting public attention.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna says he’s not in the show to ‘cook’

What makes this initiative even more inspiring is the fact that no professional artisans were hired. The idol is being meticulously built by the club’s 15–16 dedicated members, all local businessmen, who have been working tirelessly for over two months.

The concept, however, was conceived three years ago in anticipation of the Golden Jubilee. “It took us more than two months to bring this idea to life. Since it’s our 50th year, we wanted to do something extraordinary,” said senior club member Gopal Pansari. “We had this idea in mind three years ago, and we’re proud to finally execute it. Our aim is to make it memorable,” he said.

True to their tradition, the Natraj Club does not collect donations or set a budget for the event. All expenses are shared voluntarily by the members. Over the years, the club has gained fame for creating idols from unique items like bananas, laddus, and coconuts — each carrying a theme or social message.

Senior member Shiv Kumar Rathi added, “We are all businessmen, and we don’t sleep for days when we work on the idol. Our devotion drives us. We’ve made idols from bananas in the past; this year, it’s apples to promote the message of good health.

After the celebration, we plan to distribute the apples to the needy.” Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav, is a revered Hindu festival celebrated with great devotion across India, with Mumbai at its heart. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.