2nd Test: Mominul’s ton takes Bangladesh to 205/6 at lunch

Kanpur: Mominul Haque slammed his 13th Test century as Bangladesh reached 205 for 6 in 66 overs at lunch on Day 4 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh, here at Green Park Stadium.

After the rain washed out two days, play finally resumed on Day 4 at 9:30 am with Bangladesh at 107/3.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque resumed Bangladesh’s innings on Monday. Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah started with tight maiden overs, continuing India’s grip over the proceedings. Bumrah, who went wicketless on Day 1, was back in action with a fiery spell. He soon found success when he bowled Rahim (16), who had survived some early scares, leaving Bangladesh at 112/4, with a peach of a delivery that clipped the top of the off stump.

Mominul, battling through India’s relentless attack, reached his half-century with a well-timed boundary off Mohammed Siraj. However, just as Bangladesh started to find some stability, Litton Das (13) fell to Mohammed Siraj courtesy of a brilliant one-handed catch by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma at the edge of the 30-yard circle. Litton, attempting an ambitious shot, was dismissed for 13, pushing Bangladesh to 148/5.

Shakib Al Hasan then joined Mominul at the crease, but the former couldn’t last long either. Ravichandran Ashwin, who had been probing the batters all morning, induced a mistimed lofted drive from Shakib. Siraj ran back from mid-off and completed another spectacular one-handed catch, sending Shakib back for 9.

Mominul then completed his 13th Test century in 172 deliveries. His 102 not out made him only the second visiting batter to score a century in ten Tests in Kanpur since 1984, the other being Andrew Hall’s 163 in 2004.

He was dropped on 95 by Virat Kohli in the slip cordon off Siraj just before lunch. Mominul along with Mehidy remained unbeaten on 102 and six, respectively, as Bangladesh ended the morning session on 205/6.

Bangladesh have scored 98 runs in 31 overs for the loss of three wickets in the first session. India will be happy with their bowling effort, as they haven’t allowed the visitors to get away.

India, having invited Bangladesh to bat first after winning the toss, made immediate inroads on Day 1 with Akash Deep removing openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam, while Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto, leaving Bangladesh 107/3.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 205 for 6 in 66 overs at lunch (Mominul Haque 102 not out, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 6 not out; Akash Deep 2-42, Ravichandran Ashwin 2-45) against India.