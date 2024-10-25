3 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

Gaza: Three people were killed and several others injured in intense Israeli attacks in the east of Khan Younis city in southern Gaza, Palestinian medical sources said.

The medical sources told Xinhua on Thursday that, in addition to the three fatalities, more than 20 individuals, primarily children, were injured and transported to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.

Israeli aircraft and artillery have been intensively targeting the neighbourhoods of Al-Manara, Ma’an, Sheikh Nasser, and the outskirts of Qizan al-Najjar in the southern and eastern parts of Khan Younis for about two hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said that numerous Palestinian families were displaced as they fled westward due to the Israeli attacks in those regions.

No comments have been issued by the Israeli army regarding these incidents.

Israel has been waging a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.