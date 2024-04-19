5 poll officials suspended in Kerala for allowing CPI-M leader help elderly woman cast her vote

Thiruvananthapuram: Kannur District Election Officer (DEO) on Friday suspended five poll officials for dereliction of duty after it was found that a CPI-M polling agent helped a 92-year-old woman cast her vote from home.

According to the election rules, voters above the age of 85 can vote from their homes.

The incident took place on Thursday at the residence of Devi (92), which falls under Booth No. 164 in the Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency in Kannur district. In some visuals that have surfaced, local CPI-M leader Ganeshan could be seen helping the woman cast her vote. As per the rules, polling agents of any party cannot assist voters in exercising their franchise.

The suspension came after a probe conducted by an election official reported that there was dereliction of duty by the five election officials, as the secrecy to be maintained during voting was breached.

Those suspended include a special polling officer, polling assistant, micro observer, special police officer, and the videographer.

Meanwhile, the local police will register a criminal case against the Ganeshan.