50,000 Bank Jobs to Be Announced Soon: Big Opportunity for Unemployed Youth in 2025-26

New Delhi: In a major development for aspirants preparing for bank exams, 12 public sector banks are gearing up to recruit nearly 50,000 candidates in the 2025-26 financial year. This announcement is being seen as a golden opportunity for unemployed youth and banking aspirants across the country.

Notification Expected Soon

According to sources, the official notification for these bank jobs is expected to be released very soon. The recruitment drive will include officer-level positions, clerk posts, and various other staff roles.

Breakdown of Vacancies

The expected vacancy distribution is as follows:

21,000+ Officer Cadre Positions

Remaining Posts: Clerks and other administrative/support staff

SBI Leads with 20,000 Vacancies

Among all the banks, the State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to account for the largest share, with an estimated 20,000 openings. The Punjab National Bank (PNB) is expected to recruit 5,500 candidates, while the Central Bank of India is planning to hire around 4,000 individuals.

Details from other banks are yet to be confirmed, but they are also expected to contribute significantly to the total recruitment number.

Current Staffing Overview

As of March 2025, a total of 2,36,226 employees were working in public sector banks, out of which 1,15,066 were officers. This upcoming recruitment aims to strengthen the workforce and fill critical vacancies in the sector.

A Big Boost for Banking Aspirants

This large-scale recruitment is expected to bring relief and renewed hope to thousands of graduates and job seekers preparing for IBPS, SBI PO/Clerk, and other government bank exams. Candidates are advised to stay updated with official bank and IBPS websites for timely information regarding eligibility, syllabus, and exam dates.