68th Telangana State SGF Gymnastics Competition Selection Trials – U-14/17 Boys & Girls 2025 At Gaudium School, Hyderabad

The upcoming School Nationals will be held in Kolkata from January 27th to February 4th, 2025. The event is organized by the Ranga Reddy District School Games Federation.

Ranga Reddy district secured the 2nd place in the All-Round Team Championship at the 68th Telangana State SGF Gymnastics Championship.

This success includes gymnasts from JOE’s Gymnastics Academy.

Alica Joe, NIS Gymnastics Coach, International Gymnast, and International Judge, alongside Ranga Reddy district, earned 2nd place in the All-Round Team Championship (Under 14 & 17 Years Girls).

U-14 Girls All-Round Results:

1st Place: Prisha (Medak) – Points: 43.3

2nd Place: Anjana (Ranga Reddy) – Points: 41.9

3rd Place: Sahasra Dantuluri (Ranga Reddy) – Points: 41.3

U-14 Girls Clubs Event Results:

1st Place: Prisha (Medak) – Points: 11.30

2nd Place: Sahasra Dantuluri (Ranga Reddy) – Points: 10.90

3rd Place: Anjana (Ranga Reddy) – Points: 10.60

U-14 Boys Floor Exercises Results:

1st Place: Chilkamukku Daniel (Ranga Reddy) – Points: 9.80

2nd Place: Butti Radesh Kumar – Points: 8.85

3rd Place: Pasula Akash – Points: 8.50

U-17 Girls All-Round Results:

1st Place: Tiana Mehta (Medak) – Points: 47.60

2nd Place: Bala Saranitha (Ranga Reddy) – Points: 40.60

3rd Place: Syed Shaista Tahseen (Ranga Reddy) – Points: 37.90

U-17 Girls Hoop Event Results:

1st Place: Tiana (Medak) – Points: 12.40

2nd Place: Bala Saranitha (Ranga Reddy) – Points: 12.20

3rd Place: Syed Shaista Tahseen (Ranga Reddy) – Points: 9.90

Overall Championship Under 14 Years Girls:

1st Place: Medak District

2nd Place: Ranga Reddy

Overall Championship Under 17 Years Girls:

1st Place: Medak District

2nd Place: Ranga Reddy

This event highlights the growing talent and competitive spirit in gymnastics within Telangana, showcasing promising gymnasts who are set to represent at the national level.