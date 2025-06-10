8 Best Natural Oils to Boost Hair Growth and Strengthen Roots

New Delhi: In an age where hair fall, thinning, and scalp issues are increasingly common due to stress, pollution, and poor diet, many are turning to natural oils for hair growth. Experts and traditional remedies agree that certain oils can deeply nourish the scalp, stimulate hair follicles, and strengthen strands. Here are 8 of the best oils to increase hair growth naturally, backed by both science and Ayurveda.

1. Coconut Oil: Deep Nourishment and Strengthening

Coconut oil is a time-tested solution for promoting hair growth. Rich in lauric acid, it penetrates deep into the hair shaft, reducing protein loss and preventing breakage. Its antibacterial and moisturizing properties make it ideal for dry, itchy scalps.

2. Castor Oil: Rich in Ricinoleic Acid and Vitamin E

Castor oil is known to improve blood circulation in the scalp, which supports new hair growth. It is packed with vitamin E, omega-6 fatty acids, and ricinoleic acid, all of which reduce hair fall and encourage thicker strands.

3. Rosemary Oil: Proven to Combat Hair Thinning

Rosemary essential oil is gaining popularity for its proven benefits in reducing hair thinning and bald spots. It promotes new cell regeneration and improves circulation when massaged into the scalp regularly.

4. Bhringraj Oil: Ayurvedic Solution for Hair Density

Bhringraj oil, derived from the powerful Ayurvedic herb, helps to revitalize hair follicles, prevent premature greying, and increase overall hair density. Typically infused in a base oil like coconut or sesame, it is a holistic remedy for weak and dull hair.

5. Onion Seed Oil (Kalonji Oil): Sulphur-Rich for Hair Regrowth

Packed with sulphur, a key element in keratin production, onion seed oil (kalonji oil) strengthens hair and stimulates regrowth, especially in thinning areas. It also improves scalp blood circulation, promoting healthier strands.

6. Argan Oil: Liquid Gold for Dry and Damaged Hair

Known as ‘liquid gold’, argan oil is full of vitamin E, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids. It deeply moisturizes dry hair, restores shine, and protects hair from environmental damage.

7. Almond Oil: A Nutrient-Packed Hair Softener

Almond oil is rich in biotin, magnesium, vitamin A, and vitamin E — all of which are essential for strong, healthy hair growth. It also helps reduce split ends and adds a silky texture to hair strands.

8. Amla Oil: Indian Gooseberry for Collagen Boost

Amla oil, made from Indian gooseberries, is a powerful hair tonic that helps increase collagen production, strengthens hair follicles, and boosts overall hair volume. It is especially popular in traditional Indian hair care for its rejuvenating properties.

Final Thoughts

Switching to natural oils for hair care is a sustainable, effective, and often affordable way to combat hair loss and improve scalp health. Choose the oil that best suits your hair type and concerns, and for best results, apply regularly with gentle scalp massages.