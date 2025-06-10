Job insecurity, lack of childcare, poor health behind rising fertility crisis: UNFPA

New Delhi: A new report from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) reveals that a combination of economic stressors, healthcare barriers, and lack of social support are preventing people worldwide—including in India—from fulfilling their reproductive goals. The report titled “State of World Population 2025 (SOWP)” calls for a shift in focus from fear over falling birth rates to addressing unmet fertility desires.

Millions Unable to Achieve Fertility Goals, Says UNFPA

The report emphasizes that the fertility crisis is not about the number of children being born but about individuals’ lack of autonomy in making informed reproductive decisions. Conducted in collaboration with YouGov, the survey covered 14,000 respondents across 14 countries, including India.

In India, 40% of respondents cited financial constraints as a primary barrier to having children, followed by housing issues (22%), job insecurity (21%), and lack of reliable childcare (18%).

Health and Social Pressures Add to Fertility Challenges

Apart from financial and social barriers, health-related issues also significantly impact reproductive freedom. The findings include:

15% reported poor general health as a barrier.

reported poor general health as a barrier. 13% experienced infertility.

experienced infertility. 14% lacked access to quality maternal care.

Additionally, climate change, political unrest, and partner or family pressure (19%) contribute to rising anxieties, making family planning more difficult.

Fertility Rates in India Show Stark Regional Divide

UNFPA India Representative Andrea M. Wojnar highlighted India’s progress, with the fertility rate dropping from nearly 5 in 1970 to around 2 in recent years due to improvements in education and healthcare. However, significant regional disparities remain.

High fertility states : Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh

: Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh Low fertility states: Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu

These gaps are linked to varying economic opportunities, access to reproductive health services, and prevailing gender norms.

Reproductive Rights Are Central to Demographic Solutions

Wojnar emphasized that the true demographic dividend lies in ensuring everyone has the freedom and means to make reproductive choices. The report stresses the need to:

Expand access to sexual and reproductive healthcare

Ensure universal contraception, safe abortion, infertility care

Invest in affordable childcare, education, housing , and workplace flexibility

, and Promote inclusive policies that remove structural barriers

From Population Control to Reproductive Autonomy

Contrary to alarmist narratives about declining populations, the UNFPA urges governments to focus on empowering individuals, especially women, through rights-based and inclusive approaches to family planning.