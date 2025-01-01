8-Day Protest in Katra, J&K, Ends After Agreement on Ropeway Project

Jammu: The eight-day-long protest in Katra town, the base camp for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, came to a close on Wednesday after a breakthrough agreement between the administration and protesters. The protest had been sparked by opposition to the proposed Rs 300-crore ropeway project connecting Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, a key route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The protest, led by shopkeepers, hoteliers, transport operators, and pony and palki wallahs, began on December 25. They opposed the ropeway project, which was announced by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to provide easier access to the shrine for senior citizens, children, and others who struggle with the 13-km trek to the cave temple.

Also Read: 20 Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka return home

In a positive development, the Jammu administration formed a four-member committee on Tuesday to mediate with the protesters. The committee includes Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, and the CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The administration also announced that all detained protesters, including Samiti leaders, would be released.

Ramesh Kumar informed the media that after detailed discussions with civil society members, the following decisions were made:

The detained protesters would be freed, and the market in Katra would be reopened. Work on the ropeway project would remain suspended until the committee completes its discussions on the matter.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, which had initiated the protest, expressed hope that the process would go smoothly. “We hope no one sabotages this process now. This will be the best decision,” said a Samiti representative.

The proposed ropeway, a Rs 300-crore project, has been a subject of controversy since its announcement. The ropeway aims to improve accessibility to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which attracts millions of devotees annually. The shrine board reported that nearly one crore devotees visited the shrine in 2024.

Support for the protest grew as political and trade organizations in the region expressed solidarity with the protesters. The strike had disrupted business and services in Katra, but with the resolution of the issue, the town is expected to return to normalcy.