A chilling viral video has surfaced on social media, showing a python in an astonishing act of hunting.

Python Catches Crow Mid-Air in Shocking Viral Video

Syed Iftequar5 October 2024 - 00:24
A chilling viral video has surfaced on social media, showing a python in an astonishing act of hunting.
A chilling viral video has surfaced on social media, showing a python in an astonishing act of hunting.

 The python, hanging from a pole, caught a crow mid-flight, gripping it tightly in its jaws. The crow, in sheer agony, was lifted upward as the snake coiled around it. The 40-second video ends with the snake fully enveloping the crow, leaving viewers in shock.

The video, posted by @TheBrutalNature on X with the caption “Morning vibes,” has garnered over 20 million views and more than 21,000 likes. Users are flooding the post with their reactions, with many expressing fear and astonishment at the python’s hunting prowess. One user commented, “This is terrifying,” while another said, “It’s shocking to see a python catch a crow like that.”

Pythons, though non-venomous, are known for their incredible strength, often overpowering their prey by constriction. In this case, the unfortunate crow had little chance once it was caught in the snake’s powerful grip.

