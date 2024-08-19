Aamir Jamal ruled out of Bangladesh Test series due to fitness issues

Islamabad: Pacer Aamir Jamal has been ruled from the Pakistan Test squad ahead of the series against Bangladesh due to fitness issues, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Monday.

Aamir, who was earlier included in the squad subject to fitness clearance, has been advised to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Aamir is recovering from a back injury which he sustained while playing county cricket this year. The first Test match between Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan will commence from 21 August at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Aamir was left out of the squad that went to the United States of America and West Indies for the T20 World Cup that took place in June.

Due to his snub, he joined county team Warwickshire where he only managed to make three appearances for the side due to fitness-related issues.

This news comes a day after PCB confirmed that Pakistan’s second Test against Bangladesh, set to happen on August 30, has been shifted from Karachi to Rawalpindi due to the deployment of heavy construction equipment and the need to adhere to tight redevelopment schedules for the National Bank Stadium, which is being prepared for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board, in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, has decided to move the second ICC World Test Championship fixture to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

This decision allows cricket spectators and fans to watch live action of both the Tests, which serve as a preview of a busy and hectic international season for Pakistan cricket. During this period, the national side will play a total of nine Tests, 14 T20Is, and at least 17 ODIs.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi