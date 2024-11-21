AAP releases first list of 11 candidates for 2025 Delhi Assembly election

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly election 2025.

The list includes the names of former BJP and Congress leaders who recently joined AAP.

Former BJP leaders Brahm Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha and BB Tyagi and former Congress leaders Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad, Veer Dhingan and Sumesh Shokeen are included.

Also Read: Malaysia sees drops in marriages, divorces in 2023

AAP leaders Ram Singh Netaji, Sarita Singh, Gaurav Sharma, Deepak Singhla and Manoj Tyagi are also part of the list.

The five-year term of the current Delhi Assembly will conclude in 2025, with elections for all 70 seats are expected to take place in February. The seventh Assembly was formed on February 24, 2020, when the AAP secured a landslide victory.