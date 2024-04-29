AAP’s West Delhi roadshow pulls huge crowd; residents divided on winner

New Delhi: The AAP’s election campaign continues apace with jailed leader Arvind Kejriwal’s wife pulling crowds few would have imagined the party could muster in view of his absence.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal held her second roadshow in as many days to a turnout which would have been an envy of any seasoned politician.

While the party workers did their bit by literally drumming up support – the rally saw its share of dhol beating and dancing — what gave the rally a sense of a genuine support, if only apparently, was people lining the streets for a glimpse of the greenhorn.

As her carcade winded through the narrow lanes of Tilak Nagar, Sunita sought votes for Mahabal Mishra, the party’s candidate from the West Delhi constituency, and was met with cheering and slogan shouting in support of her husband.

Many stood in their balconies and showered her with flowers as she greeted them standing through the sunroof of her black SUV.

Party workers who followed her on foot donned the AAP’s signature campaign attire – yellow T-shirt showing Kejriwal behind the bars, a white hat, and a scarf.

Several wore the CM’s cut-out masks, symbolically replicating his presence in the rally. All of them rent the air with slogans like “Jail Ke Taale Tootenge, Kejriwal Chhutenge” and “Jail Ka Jawab, Vote Se.”

Addressing the public, Sunita appealed to the public as a “daughter of Mother India” and urged them to vote against “dictatorship” and save democracy.

She called her husband a “lion” whom nobody can break.

The turnout notwithstanding, the people in the area when asked for their views, gave PTI a mixed verdict, with some championing Kejriwal and terming his arrest “unjust” and “planned,” while others asserting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invincible.

Ankit, an AAP supporter, came from Ashok Vihar to support the party and Kejriwal’s wife.

“People across Delhi are rooting for Arvind Kejriwal after his arrest. I am an example. I have come from far off just to show my support to the Aam Aadmi Party. The opposition is spreading a fake narrative that nobody is bothered about Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi,” Ankit told PTI.

Shopkeepers said there is a tough competition between AAP candidate Mahabal Mishra and BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

They said the purvanchali vote bank in the area may not be a deciding factor in electing a victor this time.

“Even though Kejriwal’s arrest has gained sympathy of people, I think it will be a tough competition between the AAP and BJP candidates,” Ravinder kumar, a local shopkeeper said.

Anil Sachdeva, another resident of the area, said “There’s no competition against Modi. BJP is very strong. AAP’s decision to form an alliance with Congress has backfired. Look at how they are fighting among themselves now (referring to Arvind Singh Lovely’s resignation). If they win, INDIA bloc will fight about who will become the CM.”

He, however, added that AAP would have had a chance, had it contested from all seven seats in the national capital.

“The people from Bihar who live here are no longer the deciding factor for poll victory. Their votes are now split among other leaders,” another resident, Kamal, claimed.

One resident said AAP leader Sanjay Singh would have got more public support, if he was made the face for party’s Lok Sabha campaigning instead of Sunita Kejriwal.

“Sanjay Singh is a more seasoned politician. He knows how to fight the BJP. Sunita ji is also good but she is new to politics. This rally would have drawn an even larger crowd if Singh was campaigning here for Mahabal Mishra,” said one Om Prakash.

Geeta, who too lives in the area, said those who want to vote for development and real issues will vote for the AAP.

“Kejriwal’s arrest was unfair and injust. His wife’s campaigning will help the party here in West Delhi to win the elections,” she said.

AAP’s Mahabal Mishra hails from Bihar’s Madhubani district and is an ex-MP from West Delhi constituency. He won the seat in 2009 from Congress’s ticket. Kamaljeet Sherawat is an ex-mayor of SDMC and has held important roles in Delhi BJP.

Voting in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase of the general election on May 25.