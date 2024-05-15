Speeding Bus Rams Tractor, Killing Four in Konaseema, Andhra Pradesh

Konaseema: In a tragic incident, four people were killed and several others injured after a speeding RTC bus collided with a tractor in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district. The accident occurred on Tuesday night near Udimudi village in the P Gannavaram mandal.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus crashed into the tractor, which was transporting laborers, resulting in the fatalities. The collision led to the immediate death of three individuals at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at Kothapeta Government Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Nookapalli Siva (35), Vasamsetti Surya Prakash (50), Veeri Katlayya (45), and Chilakalapudi Panda, whose age is yet to be determined, according to the police.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the collision and ensure appropriate measures are taken.