Abbas Union FC Qualifies for I-League 3 Final Round

Hyderabad: Abbas Union Football Club (AUFC), based in Darulshifa, Hyderabad, has made it to the final round of I-League 3 with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Southern Sporting Union.

Imran scored the winning goal in the 78th minute, assisted by Prudhvi, securing AUFC’s place in the next stage. This impressive performance underscores the team’s skill and determination.

AUFC has created history by advancing to the final round, which will feature 10 teams divided into two groups of five. The final round is scheduled to start on either 20th or 21st September, with the venue to be announced after 11th September.

Congratulations to Abbas Union FC for this remarkable achievement. Here’s to continued success in the upcoming matches and more victories ahead!