Accident | Three killed, four injured as autorickshaw collides with truck

Mumbai: Three persons died, and four others sustained injuries in a collision between an autorickshaw and a truck in Nanded district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred in Dharmabad taluk near the Maharashtra-Telangana border on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

An autorickshaw carrying passengers and goats was heading towards Dharmabad when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, he said.

The autorickshaw driver, Sheikh Mujeeb Sheikh Babumiyan (44), passengers Ganesh Ashok Murari (21) and Piraji Laxman Adkekar (50) died in the accident, the official said.

Four injured persons are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.