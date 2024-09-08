Activist Aysenur Ezgi’s Killing: We Are Reviewing the Matter, Says U.S. President

Washington: U.S. President Joe Biden has stated that he has consulted with his team regarding the killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi by Israeli soldiers, but currently, he does not have the necessary information.

While responding to questions during his visit to Michigan, President Biden mentioned that he has discussed the incident with his team and will make a comment only after receiving detailed information.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett, in a written statement, expressed deep concern over Ezgi’s tragic death in the West Bank. “Our sympathies are with the family and loved ones of the deceased.”

He also added that the U.S. has reached out to the Israeli government for more information and has requested an investigation into the incident.

The U.S. Department of State also announced that it is gathering more information regarding Ezgi’s tragic death.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his deep sorrow over Ezgi’s death at the hands of Israeli soldiers, stating, “We will take appropriate action based on the facts that come to light.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has called on the U.S. Department of Justice to immediately investigate the killing of Turkish-American citizen Aysenur in the occupied West Bank by Israeli soldiers.