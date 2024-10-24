After Demolition Drives, HYDRA Turns Attention to Protecting City’s Trees

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA), known for its recent demolition drives across the city, is now turning its attention to tree conservation.

In a bid to preserve the city’s green cover, HYDRA has announced the formation of special zone-wise teams that will include officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), HYDRA, and the Forest Department.

HYDRA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath provided details on the initiative, stating that the teams will conduct on-site surveys to assess the health and condition of trees across the city.

Their tasks include identifying trees that are dry, at risk of falling, or obstructing traffic. This proactive approach aims to safeguard public safety while promoting environmental conservation.

The decision to focus on tree preservation was discussed during a review meeting on the implementation of the Telangana Water, Land, and Tree Act (WALTA), held at the HYDRA office on Wednesday. The act is designed to regulate tree felling and conserve natural resources within the state.

In addition to tree conservation, HYDRA has been working on rejuvenating lakes in Hyderabad. The recent restoration of Errakunta Lake in the Nizampet Municipality area is a key example of the authority’s ongoing environmental efforts.

Meanwhile, HYDRA addressed concerns surrounding its demolition drives, clarifying that legally permitted structures are not under threat. Commissioner Ranganath emphasized that all real estate projects with valid approvals have no cause for concern, dispelling rumors of impending demolitions near lakes.

HYDRA has also taken steps to manage the aftermath of demolitions by issuing notices to property owners, instructing them to clear debris from affected areas.

This shift in HYDRA’s focus towards environmental preservation, alongside its urban infrastructure management, demonstrates a balanced approach to sustainable development in Hyderabad.