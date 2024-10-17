Hyderabad

AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA Offers ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Family of Mohammed Ahmed, Victim of Recent Short Circuit Incident

In a compassionate gesture, AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA, Mohammed Mubeen, extended an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakh to the family of Mohammed Ahmed, who tragically lost his life due to a short circuit during the recent heavy rains in Bahadurpura.

Fouzia Farhana17 October 2024 - 17:41
Hyderabad: In a compassionate gesture, AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA, Mohammed Mubeen, extended an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakh to the family of Mohammed Ahmed, who tragically lost his life due to a short circuit during the recent heavy rains in Bahadurpura.

The MLA, accompanied by AIMIM corporators from Bahadurpura, visited the grieving family to offer financial support and express condolences. The short circuit incident occurred during the torrential rains that affected various parts of the city, leading to Ahmed’s unfortunate passing.

Mohammed Mubeen emphasized his commitment to standing with the people of his constituency during difficult times, offering both moral and financial assistance to the affected families. The gesture is seen as a means of alleviating the family’s immediate financial burdens in the aftermath of their loss.

The MLA and the corporators assured the community that efforts are being made to improve the area’s infrastructure to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

