Aircraft with 19 Onboard Crashes During Takeoff at Kathmandu Airport

Kathmandu: An aircraft belonging to Saurya Airlines crashed during takeoff at Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Sources reported that the aircraft, bound for Pokhara, had 19 people on board, including the aircrew, when it crashed around 11 am.

The pilot of the aircraft has been transported to a hospital, according to a security official at the airport who spoke to PTI, though no further details about the pilot’s condition were provided.

Emergency responders, including police and firefighters, quickly arrived at the scene. They managed to extinguish a fire that had broken out from the aircraft. Rescue operations are ongoing, but details about the condition of the passengers remain unknown at this time.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the crash and are continuing efforts to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew involved. Further updates are expected as more information becomes available.