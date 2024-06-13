Ajit Doval reappointed as NSA for third term, PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary

New Delhi: Ajit Doval has been reappointed as the National Security Advisor, while PK Mishra will continue as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister starting from June 10, according to the government. These appointments will last until the Prime Minister’s term ends or until further notice, whichever comes first.

During their tenure, both Mr. Doval and Mr. Mishra will hold the rank of a cabinet minister in the order of precedence, as stated by the government.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also given the green light for Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor to serve as advisors to the PM in the Prime Minister’s Office for two years, starting from June 10. They will assume the position of a Secretary to the Government of India.

These appointments reflect the Prime Minister’s trust and confidence in these officials, particularly Mr. Doval and Mr. Mishra, who have held these crucial positions for several years.

Mr. Doval, a former director of the Intelligence Bureau, has been the Prime Minister’s trusted aide and the National Security Advisor since 2014. He is a highly decorated officer, being the first policeman to receive the Kirti Chakra, the second-highest peacetime gallantry award, after the Ashok Chakra.

As the person in charge of the country’s national security establishment, including anti-terror and intelligence agencies, he holds significant power within the nation.

PK Mishra assumed the role of the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister in 2019, taking over from Nripendra Misra.

Before this, Mr. Mishra served as the Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. He is an IAS officer from the Gujarat cadre of the 1972 batch and holds a PhD in Economics/Development Studies from the University of Sussex in England.