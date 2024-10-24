Akbaruddin Owaisi Assures Residents Living in Fear in Buffer Zone

Hyderabad: In a recent assembly visit, Akbaruddin Owaisi, the floor leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, assured residents living along the banks of the Musi River that they would not be forcibly evicted.

Residents in the buffer zone are concerned about the potential demolition of their homes due to the Musi River front Development Project. During his visit to several areas in the Bahadurpura Assembly Constituency, Owaisi engaged in direct discussions with the public, accompanied by MIM MLA Mohammed Mubeen.

Owaisi reassured the community, stating that if any part of their property faced demolition, they would receive fair compensation. “Our priority is to ensure that you do not lose your homes. If you are displaced, we promise to secure you compensation worth 100 times what you lose,” he affirmed.

He also noted that relocating residents to the double-bedroom housing built during KCR’s administration is not a viable option.