Akshay Kumar reflects on life’s true and real wealth in a thoughtful message

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share a heartfelt and philosophical message, reminding fans about the true essence of life and the value of simple joy

A Message Beyond Material Wealth

In a reflective post, Akshay emphasized that real wealth lies not in material possessions, but in the stolen moments of happiness we gather throughout life.

“In life, we accumulate stolen moments of happiness. That’s your real wealth.”

“A reminder to laugh loud, love deep, and cherish the pauses. #Timeless.”

The message was accompanied by a throwback monochrome photograph of a young Akshay, dressed in a classic black suit, captured in a candid, goofy pose from his early days.

Glimpse into the Khiladi’s Youth

The image offered fans a nostalgic look at the actor’s early years, showcasing his youthful charm and playful spirit. The lighthearted nature of the photo complemented the deeper message he conveyed about embracing life’s small, joyful moments.

Akshay Kumar in ‘Kannappa’: A Divine Role

On the work front, the 57-year-old actor recently played Lord Shiva in the epic film “Kannappa”, which features Vishnu Manchu in the lead as Thinnadu, a fearless warrior who becomes a devoted follower of Shiva.

The film also stars:

Mohanlal as Kirata

as Prabhas as Rudra

as Priety Mukhundan as the female lead

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, “Kannappa” is a mythological epic that portrays transformation, devotion, and divine strength.

Vishnu Manchu Urges Fans to Say No to Piracy

Following the release of Kannappa, actor Vishnu Manchu issued a strong message to fans regarding piracy.

“#Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking… Piracy is theft — plain and simple.”

He further urged audiences to support cinema legitimately and responsibly, calling on everyone to “support cinema the right way.”

Kannappa Released in Multiple Languages

Kannappa was released on June 27, hitting theatres in:

Telugu

Tamil

Kannada

Malayalam

Hindi

English

This multilingual release aims to reach a pan-Indian and global audience, highlighting the universal appeal of the story and performances.